I Want Her Back! Scott Disick Meets Corey Gamble To Discuss Kourtney Kardashian

The Womanizer holds meeting to talk about winning Kourtney back.

Serial womanizer Scott Disick met up with Corey Gamble to discuss his future with Kourtney Kardashian. The two men had a secret meeting in Calabasas wit Scott bringing his son Mason along and RadarOnline.com has all the details – click through the photos.
Disick, 34, and Gamble, 36, met at the King’s Fish House in Calabasas with his son Mason, 7, also in attendance.
The reality star wanted to know just how close Kardashian, 38, has grown to her boyfriend Younes Bendjima, 24.
She wore a sexy outfit to go on a date with the Algerian born model when they went on a date in Los Angeles this week.
The pair have also been on holiday together in Europe this summer – although she was reportedly furious over rumors that he dated Sofia Richie.
Disick reportedly has had enough of his boozing and womanizing ways and is seeking to re-unite with his long-term partner.
Gamble is respected among all the Kardashian family members and is still involved with Kris Jenner.
The two men and Mason dressed casual for their meeting and disappeared in a white Rolls Royce together.

