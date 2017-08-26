I Want Her Back! Scott Disick Meets Corey Gamble To Discuss Kourtney Kardashian
1
of
8
1 of 8
Serial womanizer Scott Disick met up with Corey Gamble to discuss his future with Kourtney Kardashian. The two men had a secret meeting in Calabasas wit Scott bringing his son Mason along and RadarOnline.com has all the details – click through the photos.
2 of 8
Disick, 34, and Gamble, 36, met at the King’s Fish House in Calabasas with his son Mason, 7, also in attendance.
3 of 8
The reality star wanted to know just how close Kardashian, 38, has grown to her boyfriend Younes Bendjima, 24.
The two men and Mason dressed casual for their meeting and disappeared in a white Rolls Royce together.
We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.
Serial womanizer Scott Disick met up with Corey Gamble to discuss his future with Kourtney Kardashian. The two men had a secret meeting in Calabasas wit Scott bringing his son Mason along and RadarOnline.com has all the details – click through the photos.
Disick, 34, and Gamble, 36, met at the King’s Fish House in Calabasas with his son Mason, 7, also in attendance.
The reality star wanted to know just how close Kardashian, 38, has grown to her boyfriend Younes Bendjima, 24.
The two men and Mason dressed casual for their meeting and disappeared in a white Rolls Royce together.
We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.