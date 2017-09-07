Scott Disick & Kris Jenner Shop ’Til They Drop In NYC For ‘KUWTK’ Cameras

The cameras are still rolling just weeks after Scott Disick was hospitalized for a mental breakdown. The reality star hit up Bergdof Goodman with Kris Jenner for some shoe shopping today, with a filming crew in tow! Click through to see the exclusive photos.

The pair shopped for over an hour. “Kris tried on all different styles of shoes and Scott kept her company, giving his opinion on which he liked and didn’t like,” an onlooker told us exclusively.

“Scott looked happy, he was in a good mood. He kept laughing loudly,” an onlooker told us exclusively.

“Him and his friend were fooling around a lot. He kept making fun of Kris, at one point he was fake punching her for taking so long,” the onlooker added. “He even played with the mannequins in the store.”

“He looked healthy,” the onlooker said. Radar previously reported that Scott was hospitalized just last month for a mental breakdown. The 34-year-old was placed on an involuntary 5150 psychiatric hold. A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Fire Department told Radar: "On August 18, LAFD responded to a call from the home of Scott Disick…He was transported to a local hospital shortly after the Lost Hills Sheriff arrived to the scene. No other information is available.”

Radar obtained a copy of the 911 call made the night he was hospitalized. “We have someone in the house that got drunk, and they told me to call you,” a security guard at the father of three’s Hidden Hills bachelor pad told the dispatcher in the August 18 recording. “Someone needs to take him to the hospital .”

Scott has been getting out of control for month, with constant late-night partying.

Kris just doesn’t know when to quit! Even with Scott’s problem, Kris is insisting on still filming the show. “Kris is absolutely going to use this for next season. The cameras are rolling just as they always are,” a Kardashian family insider said. “Kris pretty much owns him. Without the show and the drama, Scott would not be able to live like such a baller ,” the insider added.