1 of 8
MEGA
MEGA
Scott Disick refuses to let Kourtney Kardashian be the only one who has new arm candy, RadarOnline.com has learned. Photos have surfaced that show the exes are battling each other over who has the hottest new fling!
MEGA
MEGA
The 33-year-old was spotted leaving Nobu with British model Ella Ross, 19, just days after Kardashian stepped out with her new man, Younes Bendjima.
MEGA
MEGA
From what insiders exclusively told Radar earlier this week, Scott's baby mama, 38, has sent him into a jealous fit of rage over her dating again — especially being that her new man is sexy model who is 15-years younger than she is.
MEGA
MEGA
“Kourtney doesn’t care what he thinks,” a source told PEOPLE. “She just thinks he is the last person who should have any opinions about who she is dating."
MEGA
MEGA
“She is single and having fun,” the source went on about her new flame. “She sees him when she has time. Everyone likes him. It’s very innocent.”
MEGA
MEGA
This isn't the first time Kardashian has made cougar moves in the dating pool. As Radar readers know, she's frequently spotted getting cozy with Justin Bieber, 23.
MEGA
MEGA
But the new photos of the KUWTK star reuniting with Bendjima stung him. As Radar reported, the troubled pair who dated for nearly 10 years broke up in 2015 after Disick was caught with a former flame on a yacht.
X
Share this: