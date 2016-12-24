1 of 10

Just when fans thought Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian were finally back on track and getting back together, she blindsided him with her other man!

Kardashian has recently been caught several times partying with other men since Disick cleaned up his act. "They are on another break," a Kardashian insider exclusively told Radar.

Even worse, Kardashian is taking every opportunity to give Disick a taste of his own medicine. So much so that Kardashian was seen leaving a hotel with another younger man on her arm just a few days ago

"Scott told her that she was one of the only reasons he got sober, and that he is more in love with her now than he ever has been," an insider told Radar.

"She let him know that she is very proud of him. But Kourtney is not going to play these games with Scott anymore," added the source.