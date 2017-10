Scott Disick, 34, and teenage girlfriend Sofia Richie, 19, were spotted flaunting their romance on the streets of Beverly Hills, as doting mom Kourtney Kardashian, 38, spent time with her children. The unlikely duo was joined by several pals as they headed towards their car following their romantic Mexican beach vacation. Click through , 34, and teenage girlfriend19, were spotted flaunting their romance on the streets of Beverly Hills, as doting mom, 38, spent time with her children. The unlikely duo was joined by several pals as they headed towards their car following their romantic Mexican beach vacation. Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery to see the latest photos Photo credit: BACKGRID

Kourtney Kardashian was all smiles when she stepped out with Mason Disick, 7, in Los Angeles. She looked chic in a black top, jeans and boot heels as she left her eldest son’s weekly art class in the sunny city. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Just a few miles away, model Sofia Richie was pictured sporting a casual athletic look and flashing her toned abs with Scott. She looked stern as she spent time with her booze-loving boyfriend. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Scott, too, looked solemn as he followed his much-younger girlfriend around town for a shopping spree. As Radar readers know, various sources have claimed the “Lord” is not at all serious about his relationship with Sofia, and is still very much in love with the mother of his children. Sofia, however, couldn’t be more smitten. She asked him to commit and now that he has, she’s been flaunting their romance all over social media! Photo credit: BACKGRID

On the latest episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kourtney bashed her party-boy ex saying she was furious with him for playing the victim while he was spotted out with a "different hooker every day." Photo credit: BACKGRID

"I can't even live my life. I can't even go anywhere. He needs to get a f***ing life and leave me alone," said a livid Kourtey to momager Kris Jenner, 61. "All he does is try to make everybody else feel bad for him and try to make me look like the bad guy in this situation when clearly I'm not from 10 years of this going on." Photo credit: BACKGRID

Ever since Scott suffered a mental breakdown and went public with Sofia Richie , Kourtney had revoked his rights to see his children. She now has full custody and is focusing on protect them against their troubled cradle-robbing father. Photo credit: BACKGRID

An insider said Kris is also planning an "intervention" for Scott – but the boozy star has been too busy parading his new girlfriend around the world to focus on anything else! Photo credit: BACKGRID