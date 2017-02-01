1 of 8
How low can he go? Scott Disick partied for the third day in a row today, with a group of gorgeous girls in bikinis in Miami — as his baby mama was on kid duty at home. Click through the gallery to see why an insider says the troubled reality star "on a sad downward spiral," kicking it with a bottle of booze at a wild pool party.
Disick has been on a bender in Miami, cozying up to the bikini clad girls in the pool of the Setai Hotel in a stinging slam against Kardashian. "He will do family stuff with her but he wants a younger hotter chick," the insider revealed.
"Scott is on a sad downward spiral and it is not going to end well," a family insider told Radar about Kardashian's baby daddy.
While he had time to round up girls for a pool party, Disick has been ignoring the Kardashians and Jenners, according to sources. "Right now he is not responding to anyone's calls or texts," the insider claimed.
Those close to Disick actually fear for his life, according to sources.
"Scott is really tempting fate right now and he knows this," one source said. "Sadly, it seems like is only a matter of time before his actions catch up with him, and friends fear if he keeps going like this he will end up dead."
What do you think about The Lord's behavior? Sound off in comments below.
