Coleman-Rayner Coleman-Rayner How low can he go? Scott Disick partied for the third day in a row today, with a group of gorgeous girls in bikinis in Miami — as his baby mama was on kid duty at home. Click through the gallery to see why an insider says the troubled reality star "on a sad downward spiral," kicking it with a bottle of booze at a wild pool party.

Kourtney Kardashian's baby daddy "totally ditched her," a source told Radar. Watch as Disick downed a beer in the pool in Miami with a group of blondes on Wednesday, February 1, 2017.

Coleman-Rayner Coleman-Rayner Disick has been on a bender in Miami, cozying up to the bikini clad girls in the pool of the Setai Hotel in a stinging slam against Kardashian . "He will do family stuff with her but he wants a younger hotter chick," the insider revealed.

Coleman-Rayner Coleman-Rayner "Scott is on a sad downward spiral and it is not going to end well," a family insider told Radar about Kardashian's baby daddy.

While he had time to round up girls for a pool party, Disick has been ignoring the Kardashians and Jenners according to sources. "Right now he is not responding to anyone's calls or texts," the insider claimed.

Coleman-Rayner Coleman-Rayner Those close to Disick actually fear for his life, according to sources.

Coleman-Rayner Coleman-Rayner "Scott is really tempting fate right now and he knows this," one source said. "Sadly, it seems like is only a matter of time before his actions catch up with him, and friends fear if he keeps going like this he will end up dead."