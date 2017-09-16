Scott Disick Has Steamy Coffee Date With Sofia Richie

Scott Disick was caught on a red hot date with Sofia Richie. And strangely, the apparent romance is occurring after his ex Kourtney Kardashian's boyfriend Younes Bendjima held hands with the young model. Scroll through Radar's gallery for more.

Disick, 34, and Richie, 19, enjoyed yet another day out together as they grabbed coffee in Calabasas and went shopping at Barney's in Beverly Hills on Friday.

Although Richie has claimed she is just friends with Disick, they looked very close on their outing.

Richie, the daughter of pop star Lionel, wore a black sweater with blue skinny jeans and white boots for her date with Disick and carried a yellow purse.

The model is certainly keeping up with the extended Kardashian clan in the strangest way! As Radar has reported, fans feared for Kourtney after her lover Younes Bendjima was seen holding Richie's hand recently.

Disick and Kourtney raise three kids together. They never married. Now, he's spending a lot of time with other gorgeous gals, including Richie.

The two were spotted at the Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf on Sept. 15. Disick and Richie have been hanging out a lot since being seen together at the Cannes Film Festival in the South of France in May.