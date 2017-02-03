1 of 11
Scott Disick's big bender in Miami seemed to be getting out of hand on Thursday when the reality star was seen smoking a suspicious looking cigarette with a beautiful blonde — see the photos.
Has Scott Disick gone too far?
The 33-year-old was spotted having a smoke break with a mystery blonde and a few other friends on a balcony in Miami on Thursday, quickly raising suspicions that he was getting stoned.
What a drag! The reality star's cigarette looked suspiciously similar to a joint.
As Radar previously reported, Disick was seen canoodling with several beauties on the trip earlier this week, none of whom were on-again-off-again girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian.
Kardashian's baby daddy "totally ditched her" in Costa Rica , a source told Radar.
"He will do family stuff with her but he wants a younger hotter chick," the insider revealed.
But are Disick's party boy ways getting out of hand? "Scott is on a sad downward spiral and it is not going to end well," a family insider later told Radar.
While he had time to round up girls for a pool party, Disick has been ignoring the Kardashians and Jenners, according to sources. "Right now he is not responding to anyone's calls or texts," the insider claimed.
Those close to Disick actually fear for his life, according to sources. "Scott is really tempting fate right now and he knows this. Sadly, it seems like is only a matter of time before his actions catch up with him, and friends fear if he keeps going like this he will end up dead."
Do you think Scott was smoking pot? Sound off in the comments below!
