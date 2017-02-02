1 of 8

MEGA MEGA Scott Disick's Miami bender has continued on for close to a week now as friends and family worry for the party boy's well being. Get the inside scoop on his downward spiral on Radar.

MEGA MEGA Will Scott's partying ever end? The 33-year-old was spotted out in Miami yet again this week, tossing a football and cozying up to another bevvy of babes on the beach.

MEGA MEGA Kourtney Kardashian. As Radar previously reported, Disick was seen canoodling with several beauties on the trip earlier this week, none of whom were on-again-off-again girlfriend,

MEGA MEGA Kardashian's baby daddy "totally ditched her" in Costa Rica, a source told Radar.

MEGA MEGA "He will do family stuff with her but he wants a younger hotter chick," the insider revealed.

MEGA MEGA But are Disick's party boy ways getting out of hand? "Scott is on a sad downward spiral and it is not going to end well," a family insider later told Radar.

MEGA MEGA While he had time to round up girls for a pool party, Disick has been ignoring the Kardashians and Jenners , according to sources. "Right now he is not responding to anyone's calls or texts," the insider claimed.