AKM-GSI/Coleman Rayner AKM-GSI/Coleman Rayner As Scott Disick enters Day Five of his wild Miami party bender in Miami, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that Kourtney Kardashian is ready to take action to protect their kids Mason, 6, Penelope, 4, and Reign, 1, from being affected by his downward spiral.

Coleman-Rayner Coleman-Rayner "Kourtney is not going to allow her children to be subjected to Scott when he is like this and if she has to play hard ball, she will," a source close to the 37-year-old KUWTK beauty said.

According to the insider, Disick's three children – who are at home in Calabasas, Calif., with Kardashian – have already started asking where their father is!

"Of course they are asking where Scott is," the source told Radar. "And Kourtney does not know what to tell them. Mason is at the age that he knows what is going on and he is also very aware that Scott has problems ."

"Kourtney is past the point of getting upset and crying, or even causing a scene," the insider added. "She is just ready to take whatever actions that are necessary to protect her children , even if it means cutting him off from the kids."