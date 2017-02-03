1 of 8
As Scott Disick enters Day Five of his wild Miami party bender in Miami, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that Kourtney Kardashian is ready to take action to protect their kids Mason, 6, Penelope, 4, and Reign, 1, from being affected by his downward spiral.
"Kourtney is not going to allow her children to be subjected to Scott when he is like this and if she has to play hard ball, she will," a source close to the 37-year-old KUWTK beauty said.
Bottoms up! As Radar reported, Disick jetted to Miami last Sunday after having a blowout fight with momager, Kris Jenner, 61, while in Costa Rica with the rest of the famous family.
According to the insider, Disick's three children – who are at home in Calabasas, Calif., with Kardashian – have already started asking where their father is!
"Of course they are asking where Scott is," the source told Radar. "And Kourtney does not know what to tell them. Mason is at the age that he knows what is going on and he is also very aware that Scott has problems."
Photographed here, Kardashian has been handling parental duties alone while Disick is partying with bikini babes in Miami. "Scott has not called to check on the kids," the source claimed.
"Kourtney is past the point of getting upset and crying, or even causing a scene," the insider added. "She is just ready to take whatever actions that are necessary to protect her children, even if it means cutting him off from the kids."
