Fly With Me! Scott Disick And Sofia Richie Have Private Jet PDA – See Photos
1
of
7
1 of 7
Things are hoting up between Scott Disick and Sofia Richie. The lovebirds were caught kissing before getting on a private jet this weekend in Los Angeles. RadarOnline.com has all the details – click through the images.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
2 of 7
Disick, 34, and Richie, 19, smooched before boarding a private jet in Los Angeles this weekend.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
3 of 7
Despite their 15 years age difference the pair have been inseparable recently after enjoying a trip to Miami together.
Things are hoting up between Scott Disick and Sofia Richie. The lovebirds were caught kissing before getting on a private jet this weekend in Los Angeles. RadarOnline.com has all the details – click through the images.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
Disick, 34, and Richie, 19, smooched before boarding a private jet in Los Angeles this weekend.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
Despite their 15 years age difference the pair have been inseparable recently after enjoying a trip to Miami together.