Fly With Me! Scott Disick And Sofia Richie Have Private Jet PDA – See Photos thumbnail

SO IN LOVE

Fly With Me! Scott Disick And Sofia Richie Have Private Jet PDA – See Photos

The couple is caught kissing before flying away together.

By
Posted on
Fly With Me! Scott Disick And Sofia Richie Have Private Jet PDA – See Photos thumbnail
View gallery 7
BACKGRID
Fly With Me! Scott Disick And Sofia Richie Have Private Jet PDA – See Photos
1 of 7
Things are hoting up between Scott Disick and Sofia Richie. The lovebirds were caught kissing before getting on a private jet this weekend in Los Angeles. RadarOnline.com has all the details – click through the images.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Disick, 34, and Richie, 19, smooched before boarding a private jet in Los Angeles this weekend.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Despite their 15 years age difference the pair have been inseparable recently after enjoying a trip to Miami together.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Disick – who was hospitalized his summer – was spotted looking after his kids this weekend also.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Kourtney Kardashian, 38, has been in Paris with her toy boy boyfriend Younes Bendjima, 24, while her former partner Disick remained Stateside.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Disick and Richie's relationship has raised eyebrows but it seems they are happy although they did have a spat in Miami.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

It is understood that Disick could be appearing a lot less on Keeping Up With The Kardashians in the future. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Comments