Guy's Night Entourage! Scott Disick And Friends Hit Up Nobu Restaurant In Malibu – See The Photos Reality star is on the prowl again. By Cliff Renfrew Posted on Sep 2, 2017 @ 14:34PM

Scott Disick had a night out with his male friends at star-studded Nobu restaurant in Malibu. Dressed in a black t-shirt and jeans Disick, 34, was in a confident mood as he left the trendy restaurant on Friday night. The reality star hugged one of his male friends as they exited the expensive haunt that is often used for scenes in Keeping Up With The Kardashians. In recent weeks Disick has reportedly wanted to get back with partner, Kourtney Kardashian, who is the mother to his three kids. There were reports that his drinking and womanizing had threatened to get out of control again this summer. Kourtney Kardashan, 38, has been posting steamy images on her Instagram and is still dating 24-year-old model. Scott was recently photographed with, Corey Gamble, talking about how to win Kourtney back again. Despite his womanizing ways the reality star has claimed that he is not a sex addict.