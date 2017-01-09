1 of 9
Joe Giudice is missing more than just Christmas during his 41-month prison sentence for fraud — he's missing his daughters' birthdays! Click through these slides to see how Teresa celebrated Gia's sweet 16 without him!
Teresa happily posed alongside her eldest daughter — but her father's absence was noticeable!
Joe has been away from the family since March 2016, and is now set to be released on March 14, 2019 pending good behavior.
He could still face deportation once his sentence is over.
