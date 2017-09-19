Ryan Phillippe Sued For Domestic Violence Against Girlfriend — See The Brutal Photos thumbnail

Ryan Phillippe Sued For Domestic Violence Against Girlfriend — See The Brutal Photos

Model Elsie Hewitt claims actor attacked her in vicious assault!

Ryan Phillippe Sued For Domestic Violence Against Girlfriend — See The Brutal Photos thumbnail
Ryan Phillippe Sued For Domestic Violence Against Girlfriend — See The Brutal Photos
Ryan Phillippe was slapped with a $1million lawsuit by his ex-girlfriend, Elsie Hewitt, who claimed he attacked her on the 4th of July and was abusing illegal drugs. Hewitt was seeking more than $1 million in damages from the actor.

Hewitt, a model who was Playboy's Miss June 2017, alleged in her court documents that the Cruel Intentions actor was drunk when she went to his house the night of July 4th and grabbed her arm and threw her down the stairs.

"Hewitt attempted to crawl down the stairs in agonizing pain," the documents filed by Hewitt's attorney state. Her bruises were evident on the photos.

Hewitt, 21, claimed that Phillippe, 43, threw her down another set of stars.

Phillippe allegedly screamed at Hewitt: "Get the f**k out of my house you crazy c**t," according to reports.

The model claimed that while they were dating Phillippe was jealous of attention she received and was abusing multiple drugs, including: "cocaine, ecstasy, pyschedelic mushrooms and steroids."

Phillippe reportedly denied that he injured Hewitt. After the alleged incident, Hewitt went to Cedars Sinai Hospital for treatment and filed a police report, claiming that he "hit" her. The LAPD issued an emergency protective order against him. "On July 4 a report was taken. On July 6 an Emergency Protective Order was issued and case was submitted to City Attorney's Office," the LAPD told Radar.

