Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes were spotted taking their daughters to a park in Los Angeles last week, a rare outing for the ultra-private family — see the photos on Radar Online!
The pair carried daughters Esmerelda, 2, and Amada, 1, to a playground for some fun.
Donning a jean jacket and light blue shirt, 36-year-old Gosling was quite the doting dad.
Meanwhile, Mendes, 43, looked stunning in a patterned dress and flannel shirt.
As Radar readers know, the couple met on set of the film The Place Beyond The Pines back in 2011.
What do you think of Ryan and Eva's family outing?
