Ryan Gosling, who is notorious for rarely stepping out with his daughters, was back in front of cameras on Friday. But where was baby mama Eva Mendes?
The 36-year-old was seen holding Esmeralda, 2, as he walked toward a restaurant with his family.
The La La Land star appeared to be celebrating an early Mother's Day lunch with his mom Donna on the sunny spring day. As Radar readers know, he was seen on Thursday doting on his daughter again.
Gosling and Mendes, 43, shocked fans last year in May when she gave birth their second daughter, Amada — without ever annoucing the pregnancy.
RadarOnline.com exclusively reported that while his relationship with his mom is on good terms, Gosling's feelings toward his father are far from that.
A source close to his dad, Thomas Gosling, told Radar that his son's feud with him is only turning more tense — so much that the Hollywook hunk skipped his father's wedding last summer.
