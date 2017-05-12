1 of 8
Ryan Gosling was spotted running errands this week, along with daughter Esmeralda. See photos of the tiny tot on RadarOnline.com!
Ryan Gosling was quite the doting dad on Thursday, taking two-year-old daughter Esmeralda out for some errands in Los Angeles.
The 36-year-old sported a pair of shades and a blue t-shirt for the outing.
Meanwhile, Esmeralda donned a black t-shirt with some adorable butterfly leggings.
Ryan and Eva Mendes also share daughter Amada, who was born in May 2016.
Gosling and Mendes started dating in 2011 after meeting on the set of The Place Beyond The Pines.
Two daughters later and they're still happily together!
Does Esmeralda look more like Ryan or Eva?
