‘You’re At Fault!’ Ryan Edwards’ Wife Blames Other Woman & ‘Sluts’ For Cheating Drama

Mackenzie Standifer
continues to make excuses for her troubled husband Ryan Edwards
. RadarOnline.com exclusively revealed earlier this month that Edwards reached out to at least one woman over Tinder for a hookup. In a new series of text messages exclusively obtained by Radar, Standifer is blaming the other woman for the cheating scandal!
“I’m not sure why you’re mad at me when it’s your husband’s fault,” the other woman texted to Standifer, as she responded, “You’re just as much [at] fault.” When the other woman sarcastically responded that she made Edwards join Tinder, Standifer replied, “No but it is your fault you continue to message a man you know is married
.”
The other woman then admitted that she didn’t sleep with Edwards and wouldn’t. “I’m 19, why the f**k would I want to sleep with a 29-year-old?” she asked, as Standifer responded, “Same reason every other slut does.”
“If I want sex I’d choose someone a little closer to my age and someone who’s actually cute,” the other woman wrote. “Still don’t know why you’re trying to blame me. You deserve better than Ryan.” Standifer ended the conversation with, “What’s it gonna cost for you to shut your damn mouth
?”
Edwards began talking to the woman, who Radar has chosen to respect the privacy of, on August 12, 2017. “Why are you on Tinder? I thought you were married,” the woman asked, as Edwards shockingly responded, “I am… I still like to have a little fun.” When she asked, “Are you going to f**k me?” he answered, “Yeah. Come on then
.”
Edwards then sent her a never-before-seen selfie and two penis photos. “Send me a picture,” he said. “Send me a sexy one. Let me see how pink it is." He continued, “Make me hard. Come on. Sent me a video… U playing with yourself… Come over I told you I’ll let u sit on my face so I could get u good and wet.”
Two other women from Tennessee told Radar that he reached out to them over the dating app Tinder. While Radar was unable to verify the new claims, one of the women proved he sent her racy text messages. “Come on, make he hard,” he allegedly told the woman
.
Edwards and Standifer got married on May 15, 2017. Maci Bookout’s ex-fiancé drove them to their wedding high, as he was caught on camera falling asleep at the wheel and slurring his words. He entered rehab for drug abuse soon after the scene was filmed.
He told Radar when asked for comment, “I’m married. Get [the] f**k out of here with that dumb s**t.” As for Standifer, she showed off her wedding and engagement ring over Instagram
.
