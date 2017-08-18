‘Make Me Hard!’ Ryan Edwards Busted Sending Nasty Naked Photos To Another Woman

Ryan Edwards was busted looking for hookups on Tinder despite marrying Mackenzie Standifer in May – and his shocking behavior doesn’t end there! RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal the Teen Mom OG star sent photos of his penis was busted looking for hookups on Tinder despite marryingin May – and his shocking behavior doesn’t end there! RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal the Teen Mom OG star sent photos of his penis to another woman.

As Radar exclusively reported, Edwards asked a woman if she’s “down to f**k” on Tinder in messages dated August 12, 2017. After flirting on the dating app, Edwards and the woman switched over to text messaging. “What’s your last name?” The woman asked, as Edwards was hesitant to give it out at first.

When Edwards sent a selfie to prove he is the real Ryan Edwards, she asked, “Why are you on Tinder? I thought you were married.” He shockingly responded, “I am… I still like to have a little fun.

He then asked her to send him a picture. When she told him she would, he responded, “What time u wanna come over?”

The conversation then turned dirty, as she asked, “Are you going to f**k me ?” He responded, “Is that what u want?” When she said, “Yeah,” he answered, “Come on then.”

He then gave her a place to meet. “How long u think?” he asked. “I’m going to ride to bike and grab a beer if it’s going to be a while.”

When the woman asked him to send more photos to continue to prove it’s him, he became frustrated and said, “I’m not going to continue to try to prove it’s me.”

But he ended up giving in, as he sent a never-before-seen selfie.

Edwards then took it a step further by sending a photo of his penis. [

“Send me a picture,” he said. “Send me a sexy one. Let me see how pink it is.” He then sent a second photo of his penis.

He continued, “Make me hard. Come on. Send me a video.” When she asked what he wants the video to be of, he responded, “U playing with yourself.” He added, “Come over I told you I’ll let u sit on my face so I can get u good and wet.”

Maci Bookout’s baby daddy drove high to their wedding, as he was caught on camera falling asleep at the wheel and slurring his words. He entered rehab after the scene was filmed. Edwards and Standifer tied the knot on May 15, 2017.s baby daddy drove high to their wedding, as he was caught on camera falling asleep at the wheel and slurring his words. He entered rehab after the scene was filmed.

Although Radar can confirm the number linked to the text messages does belong to Edwards, he denied the allegations. “I’m married. Get [the] f**k out of here with that dumb s**t.” MTV has not responded to Radar’s request for comment.