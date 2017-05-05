1 of 10

MEGA MEGA Russell Crowe and his ballooning belly were caught flirting with a hairdresser before heading into the gym on Thursday. Get the scoop on the actor's transformation from hot to not. and his ballooning belly were caught flirting with a hairdresser before heading into the gym on Thursday. Get the scoop on the actor's transformation from hot to not.

MEGA MEGA Russell seemed to be having a great time flirting up a storm with the blonde hairdresser.

MEGA MEGA Steve Irwin's widow, Terri Irwin, to marry him! Perhaps he ran out of patience. Meanwhile, as Radar exclusively reported, Crowe has been trying to convince Crocodile Hunter's widow,, to marry him! Perhaps he ran out of patience.

MEGA MEGA As Radar reported, Crowe has suffered shocking weight gain since his Hollywood heyday.

MEGA MEGA Does this mean serious health risks for the famous father of two?

MEGA MEGA Before his major weight gain, Crowe’s ripped physique was a major attraction in the movie Gladiator, for which he won an Academy Award in 2000.

MEGA MEGA Crowe also recently weathered an outrageous scandal when rapper Azealia Banks claimed that he called her the N-word during an ugly fight in a hotel room.