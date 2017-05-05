1 of 10
MEGA
MEGA
Russell Crowe and his ballooning belly were caught flirting with a hairdresser before heading into the gym on Thursday. Get the scoop on the actor's transformation from hot to not.
MEGA
MEGA
Russell seemed to be having a great time flirting up a storm with the blonde hairdresser.
MEGA
MEGA
Meanwhile, as Radar exclusively reported, Crowe has been trying to convince Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin's widow, Terri Irwin, to marry him! Perhaps he ran out of patience.
MEGA
MEGA
Besides, Crowe could have bigger problems — like his bluging belly!
MEGA
MEGA
As Radar reported, Crowe has suffered shocking weight gain since his Hollywood heyday.
MEGA
MEGA
According to sources, the star recently clocked in at a whopping 270 pounds!
MEGA
MEGA
Does this mean serious health risks for the famous father of two?
MEGA
MEGA
Before his major weight gain, Crowe’s ripped physique was a major attraction in the movie Gladiator, for which he won an Academy Award in 2000.
MEGA
MEGA
Crowe also recently weathered an outrageous scandal when rapper Azealia Banks claimed that he called her the N-word during an ugly fight in a hotel room.
MEGA
MEGA
Crowe denied that he use the racist word. “Azealia’s behavior that night was abrasive, shocking, rude, offensive, abusive and erratic. She used the N-word repeatedly and hurled that insult at others repeatedly. Russell never used that word," said a source close to the star. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.
X
Share this: