Doting Dad

Russell Brand Shows Off His Sweet Side, Cradles Baby Girl During Family Outing

Has new bride Laura Gallacher finally tamed the wild comedian?

By
Posted on
Russell Brand Shows Off His Sweet Side, Cradles Baby Girl During Family Outing
Russell Brand, 42, was just spotted looking smitten as ever while spending time with his daughter Mabel Brand and wife Laura Gallacher, 30, in London. The actor was caught cradling his baby girl during a midday stroll in the city. Click through RadarOnline.com's gallery to catch a glimpse of the rockstar nailing his doting dad duties!

Baby Mabel was born on November 2016, yet her famous parents tied the knot aboard a New Orleans steamer just this year!

Surrounded by family and friends, the duo enjoyed an intimate ceremony followed by an Indian-themed reception.

As Radar readers know, Russell was previously married to pop princess Katy Perry. The two married in 2010 and finalized their divorce in 2012. The "Roar" singer claimed that she hadn't spoken to her ex since he "texted [her] saying he was filing for divorce."

Russell – who previously battled with alcohol and drug addiction – looked scruffy and disheveled during his latest family outing.

His sloppy look comes as no surprise, since the comedian recently admitted he has little to no money after he decided to give away his fortune to friends and charities.

"I live hand to mouth," he said. "I gave people too much, I gave too much to charity, I bought too many good things. Now I've got to work for the rest of my life."

Despite his lack of fortune, Russell allegedly paid his new bride over $80K as a dowry, and currently lives in a $8M mansion!

What do you think of Russell Brand's latest family photo with his baby daughter and wife? Sound off in the comments below. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.

