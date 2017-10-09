Russell Brand Shows Off His Sweet Side, Cradles Baby Girl During Family Outing

Russell Brand, 42, was just spotted looking smitten as ever while spending time with his daughter Mabel Brand and wife Laura Gallacher, 30, in London. The actor was caught cradling his baby girl during a midday stroll in the city. Click through RadarOnline.com's gallery to catch a glimpse of the rockstar nailing his doting dad duties! , 42, was just spotted looking smitten as ever while spending time with his daughterand wife, 30, in London. The actor was caught cradling his baby girl during a midday stroll in the city. Click through RadarOnline.com's gallery to catch a glimpse of the rockstar nailing his doting dad duties! Photo credit: MEGA

Baby Mabel was born on November 2016 , yet her famous parents tied the knot aboard a New Orleans steamer just this year! Photo credit: MEGA

Surrounded by family and friends, the duo enjoyed an intimate ceremony followed by an Indian-themed reception. Photo credit: MEGA

As Radar readers know, Russell was previously married to pop princess Katy Perry. The two married in 2010 and finalized their divorce in 2012. The "Roar" singer claimed that she hadn't spoken to her ex since he "texted [her] saying he was filing for divorce." Photo credit: MEGA

Russell – who previously battled with alcohol and drug addiction – looked scruffy and disheveled during his latest family outing. Photo credit: MEGA

"I live hand to mouth," he said. "I gave people too much, I gave too much to charity, I bought too many good things. Now I've got to work for the rest of my life." Photo credit: MEGA

Despite his lack of fortune, Russell allegedly paid his new bride over $80K as a dowry, and currently lives in a $8M mansion! Photo credit: MEGA