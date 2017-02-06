1 of 7

Rumer Willis was spotted wearing a tiny black bikini as she chowed down on French fries and tacos on the beach in Miami — see the photos!

INSTAR Images INSTAR Images Rumer Willis was quite the show-stopper on Sunday while celebrating for friend Steph Matson's bachelorette weekend in Miami Beach.

INSTAR Images INSTAR Images The 28-year-old star donned a tiny black bikini with sheer panels that almost gave way to a nip slip.

INSTAR Images INSTAR Images Willis has never been shy about staying true to herself — even in the public eye.

INSTAR Images INSTAR Images Demi Moore and Bruce Willis, the starlet took to Instagram last spring to point out the apparent faux pas from her Vanity Fair shoot, accusing photographers Mark Williams and Sara Hirakawa of Daughter toand, the starlet took to Instagram last spring to point out the apparent faux pas from her Vanity Fair shoot, accusing photographersandof digitally altering her jawline

INSTAR Images INSTAR Images It wasn’t the first time Willis has spoken about her appearance. In a 2015 interview with Glamour magazine, the actress and singer confessed: "When you grow up in the public eye the way that I did, everyone’s looking at you and waiting for you to do something crazy or say something wrong or have a meltdown."