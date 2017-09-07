Newly Sober Rumer Willis Shows Off Sexy New Body In Teeny Bikini!

Her younger sister Talulah Willis, 23, has also gone sober after a stint in rehab.
Their famous mother, 54, too confessed to having had recurring problems with alcohol abuse.
“I will be the first one to say I’m not perfect and I mess up sometimes and every once in a while I get it right but I wanted to share this because I am really proud of myself,” Rumer captioned a recent photo of herself on Instagram.
As is evident in recent photos, Rumer looks healthier than ever!
Stunning in a high-waisted grey bikini, she looked curvy and slim while inside the tropical waters.
What do you think of the ex party girl’s healthy transformation? Let us know in the comments below.
