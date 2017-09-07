Newly Sober Rumer Willis Shows Off Sexy New Body In Teeny Bikini!

As Radar previously reported, Rumer, 29, has a family history of substance abuse . She is not the only one who has chosen the path of sobriety. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Her younger sister Talulah Willis, 23, has also gone sober after a stint in rehab.

Their famous mother, 54, too confessed to having had recurring problems with alcohol abuse.

"I will be the first one to say I'm not perfect and I mess up sometimes and every once in a while I get it right but I wanted to share this because I am really proud of myself," Rumer captioned a recent photo of herself on Instagram.

As is evident in recent photos, Rumer looks healthier than ever!

Stunning in a high-waisted grey bikini, she looked curvy and slim while inside the tropical waters.