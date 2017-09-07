Newly Sober Rumer Willis Shows Off Sexy New Body In Teeny Bikini! thumbnail

Newly Sober Rumer Willis Shows Off Sexy New Body In Teeny Bikini!

Demi Moore’s eldest daughter has made a total transformation.

Newly sober Rumer Willis was just seen showing off her toned bikini body during a solo beach trip in Cancun, Mexico, RadarOnline.com has learned. Bruce Willis and Demi Moore’s formerly-wild daughter looked stunning and at peace as she enjoyed her new healthy lifestyle.

As Radar previously reported, Rumer, 29, has a family history of substance abuse. She is not the only one who has chosen the path of sobriety.

Her younger sister Talulah Willis, 23, has also gone sober after a stint in rehab.

Their famous mother, 54, too confessed to having had recurring problems with alcohol abuse.

“I will be the first one to say I’m not perfect and I mess up sometimes and every once in a while I get it right but I wanted to share this because I am really proud of myself,” Rumer captioned a recent photo of herself on Instagram.

As is evident in recent photos, Rumer looks healthier than ever!

Stunning in a high-waisted grey bikini, she looked curvy and slim while inside the tropical waters.

What do you think of the ex party girl's healthy transformation? Let us know in the comments below.

