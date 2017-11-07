Meet Rosie O’Donnell’s Blonde Bombshell Girlfriend Elizabeth Rooney

O'Donnell, 55, revealed to Howard Stern that she met the police officer at a charity event in Boston while she was in town to film her new series, SMILF.
While she made it clear that she doesn't want to remarry, she has already said "I love you" to Rooney, 32, telling Stern: "We're lesbians. That's like week two."
She later added on her website that she has only met Rooney's father, as her mother is deceased.
She did not reveal how she plans to celebrate Rooney's birthday next month.
The Worcester, Mass. police officer first posted a photo with the former talk show host in August.
