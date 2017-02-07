1 of 5

Rolling Stone Live presented by Mercedes Benz and Budweiser proved to be the #1 party in Houston with an all star cast of performances.

Though every corner of the room was star-studded, the music, as to be expected from Rolling Stone, stole the show with a headlining performance by Diplo and special guest Busta Rhymes.

Hip Hop king Nas, performed hits "I Can" and "Made You Look" following an unforgettable set by Big Sean who gave partygoers an exclusive peak into his new album “I Decided”.

Between sets, Tom Hardy, Anthony Anderson, Victor Cruz, Gordon Ramsey and super model Chanel Iman all took part in digitally designing a car of their own with the Mercedes Benz 3D Projection Mapping System while Adrienne Bailon talked music with Olivia Culpo alongside the all new Mercedes AMG GT C.