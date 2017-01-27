1 of 12

Robin Thicke was a husband and father from hell! That's the explosive claim of his former wife, Paula Patton, who has raked him over the coals in explosive new court documents, revealing sordid allegations about their violent and drug-riddled marriage. Click through the gallery to see their dirtiest secrets.

Getty Images Getty Images hit their son so hard it "felt like hot lava." In the filing obtained by Radar, Patton wrote, "Respondent [Thicke] has physically and emotionally harmed petitioner." She also claimed he has "on different occasions kicked pushed and hit petitioner with open fist," and that she was afraid for her own safety and her son's "given his past physical abuse paired with [his] on-going anger, alcohol and drug problems." Patton claimed that she was in fear of "serious injury to herself." Patton, 41, ripped into Thicke, 44, in her recent court documents, claiming that he abused cocaine, cheated on her with multiple women, and"felt like hot lava." In the filing obtained by Radar, Patton wrote, "Respondent [Thicke] has physically and emotionally harmed petitioner." She also claimed he has "on different occasions kicked pushed and hit petitioner with open fist," and that she was afraid for her own safety and her son's "given his past physical abuse paired with [his] on-going anger, alcohol and drug problems." Patton claimed that she was in fear of "serious injury to herself."

FameFlynet FameFlynet Patton was granted a temporary restraining order by the judge for herself, Julian, 6, and her mother. In her explosive court documents she wrote that she has heard "from multiple sources, including her minor child, that Respondent has physically harmed the child." She claimed that Thicke "invited his drug dealer to Julian's birthday party in April 2015, which I thought was highly inappropriate," and detailed what she said was a change in their child. In December 2016, "I first discovered that Robin had use physical force upon Julian," Patton wrote in the documents. She claimed that she and Thicke never had an agreement of physical punishment as a force of discipline and that her son "told me about an occasion in which Robin grabbed him by the nec k," claiming that Julian told her "I know dad was really tired but it hurt. Promise me you won't tell dad."

FameFlynet FameFlynet Married in 2011, Patton told the court that she "observed Robin use cocaine casually at parties or social gatherings during the early years [of their marriage.]" She detailed multiple examples when she claims she caught the "Blurred Lines" singer cheating. Patton wrote that the rented a two bedroom bungalow at the Chateau Marmont in 2013, for example, and after they had sex "Robin attempted to have sex with some girl in the second bedroom occupied by my friend." She said she confronted him and he admitted that but "stated that he ended up being unable to do so because of the amount of cocaine he had used that evening had caused him to be unable to perform."

Getty Images Getty Images Patton also told the court about a time that he allegedly hit her while they were at the Cannes Film Festival in 2013. "We began fighting and Robin hit me with a closed fist to my upper body and then push me onto the ground," she claimed.

Thicke was a serial cheater Patton claimed, noting that he told her in 2013, that "he had unprotected sex with seven other women," and she was tested for "sexually transmitted diseases and AIDS."

FameFlynet FameFlynet Patton wrote in the documents about a time in February 2014, when Thicke brought Julian to visit her on the set of Warcraft and said he told her he would let her sleep in. But she claimed when Julian woke up early in the morning, Thicke "jumped out of bed naked screaming he 'Wanted to f**king sleep! Who do you f**king think you are not letting me sleep?'" She noted that "Julian was upset and frightened by this unexpected rage." The couple announced their separation after that incident.

FameFlynet FameFlynet In April 2014, Patton claimed Thicke had a "manicure-pedicure party" at their house for "six naked women." They had announced their separation but were trying to work on their marriage. They were divorced the following year.

In 2013, Radar exclusively published a photo of Thicke with with his hand up the skirt of a hot blonde , and he was grabbing her butt! "My only comment about the so-called scandalous photo would be that my wife and I are perfectly in love and very happily married," he told Star Magazine at the time. "So, no complaints there."

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI Thicke defended himself in court documents also obtained by Radar. His attorney stated that earlier in January, a judge denied her request to modify the custody situation, and claimed that Patton was "trying to take a second bite out of the Apple."

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI Thickens attorney told the judge that Patton had violated their custody order because she was angry about not being invited to Alan Thicke's funeral . "December 18, 2016 after she was denied access to my father's funeral (but before the actual funeral)." He said the nanny he used told him that day that Patton had asked her about spanking their son.