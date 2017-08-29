Robin Thicke’s Pregnant GF April Shows Growing Baby Bump Amid Ex Wife’s Jealous Rants

April Love Geary showed off her growing baby bump during a recent supermarket outing in the streets of Malibu, RadarOnline.com has learned. The 22-year-old beauty is expecting her first child after three years of dating the divorced singer – and his ex, Robin Thicke 's much-younger girlfriend,showed off her growing baby bump during a recent supermarket outing in the streets of Malibu, RadarOnline.com has learned. The 22-year-old beauty is expecting her first child after three years of dating the divorced singer – and his ex, Paula Patton is not happy. " Paula hates April, and always has, " an insider exclusively told Radar. "April has rubbed her relationship in her face, and Paula refuses to accept her, or even acknowledge her." Photo credit: BACKGRID

"The due date is March 1st, Alan's birthday!" she added, referring to Thicke's father, Alan. Said a source to Radar: "Alan loved April, and she loved him. He told Robin before he died that April is a keeper. Robin knows this and he absolutely loves April. He's spent millions to keep her happy." Photo credit: BACKGRID

Just recently, a happy Geary shared a bikini shot of herself holding her belly on a beach couch. " Happy in Hawaii with my lil [sic] peanut ," she wrote. Photo credit: BACKGRID

While the couple showed hints that they were married back in November, neither Geary nor Thicke, 40, confirmed the news, and so it remains a mystery. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Julian, 7. Thicke's relationship with the young model came after his divorce from Patton, 41, whom he split with after ten years of marriage. He was recently trapped in a custody battle over their son, 7. Photo credit: BACKGRID

While they have both received much backlash over their massive age gap, the love-struck duo could not care less. "Robin Thicke & his 'much younger girlfriend' enjoying Napa Valley for Valentine's Day," Geary wrote jokingly on her Instagram after sharing a sweet photo of her and Thicke. Photo credit: BACKGRID