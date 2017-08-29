Robin Thicke’s Pregnant GF April Shows Growing Baby Bump Amid Ex Wife’s Jealous Rants

Robin Thicke
's much-younger girlfriend, April Love Geary
showed off her growing baby bump during a recent supermarket outing in the streets of Malibu, RadarOnline.com has learned. The 22-year-old beauty is expecting her first child after three years of dating the divorced singer – and his ex, Paula Patton
is not happy. "Paula hates April, and always has,
" an insider exclusively told Radar. "April has rubbed her relationship in her face, and Paula refuses to accept her, or even acknowledge her."
"The due date is March 1st, Alan's birthday!" she added, referring to Thicke's father, Alan. Said a source to Radar: "Alan loved April, and she loved him. He told Robin before he died that April is a keeper. Robin knows this and he absolutely loves April. He's spent millions to keep her happy."
While the couple showed hints that they were married back in November, neither Geary nor Thicke, 40, confirmed the news, and so it remains a mystery.
Thicke's relationship with the young model came after his divorce from Patton, 41, whom he split with after ten years of marriage. He was recently trapped in a custody battle
over their son Julian
, 7.
While they have both received much backlash over their massive age gap, the love-struck duo could not care less. "Robin Thicke & his 'much younger girlfriend' enjoying Napa Valley for Valentine's Day," Geary wrote jokingly on her Instagram after sharing a sweet photo of her and Thicke.
Despite the criticism, the two could not look happier. What do you think of the fact that Geary and Thicke are having a baby together? Sound off in the comments below.
