Family Feud

Robin Thicke’s Pregnant GF April Shows Growing Baby Bump Amid Ex Wife’s Jealous Rants

'Paula hates April, and always has,' claimed an insider.

Robin Thicke's much-younger girlfriend, April Love Geary showed off her growing baby bump during a recent supermarket outing in the streets of Malibu, RadarOnline.com has learned. The 22-year-old beauty is expecting her first child after three years of dating the divorced singer – and his ex, Paula Patton is not happy. "Paula hates April, and always has," an insider exclusively told Radar. "April has rubbed her relationship in her face, and Paula refuses to accept her, or even acknowledge her."

Earlier this month, Geary announced her pregnancy via Instagram, sharing an ultrasound photo of her baby and writing: "Robin and I are very excited to share with you all that we're having a baby!"

"The due date is March 1st, Alan's birthday!" she added, referring to Thicke's father, Alan. Said a source to Radar: "Alan loved April, and she loved him. He told Robin before he died that April is a keeper. Robin knows this and he absolutely loves April. He's spent millions to keep her happy."

Just recently, a happy Geary shared a bikini shot of herself holding her belly on a beach couch. "Happy in Hawaii with my lil [sic] peanut," she wrote.

While the couple showed hints that they were married back in November, neither Geary nor Thicke, 40, confirmed the news, and so it remains a mystery.

Thicke's relationship with the young model came after his divorce from Patton, 41, whom he split with after ten years of marriage. He was recently trapped in a custody battle over their son Julian, 7.

While they have both received much backlash over their massive age gap, the love-struck duo could not care less. "Robin Thicke & his 'much younger girlfriend' enjoying Napa Valley for Valentine's Day," Geary wrote jokingly on her Instagram after sharing a sweet photo of her and Thicke.

Despite the criticism, the two could not look happier. What do you think of the fact that Geary and Thicke are having a baby together? Sound off in the comments below. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.

