Stressed Much?

Rob Kardashian Flashes Massive Belly, Munches On Pretzels Amid Custody Battle

The chubby reality star eats his feelings after Chyna asks for millions!

Rob Kardashian was just pictured looking plumper than ever amid his brutal custody and legal battle with ex Blac Chyna, RadarOnline.com has learned. Click through to see the star's massive weight gain amid the drama!

As Radar readers know, Kardashian, 30, has been battling a vicious legal war with his ex-fiancée Chyna, 29, after he posted scandalous nude photos of her on social media without her permission.

Her lawyer, Lisa Bloom, said after the incident that the final outcome would be resolved very soon. However, it seems Chyna is now threatening to sue Kardashian for millions if he doesn't offer to settle!

The former couple, who shares baby daughter Dream, had said they would "peacefully coparent" their child despite their differences. But lately, things have gotten ugly.

"To correct some false statements… from unnamed sources today: Rob does not have 'more than 50% custody.' Chyna did not leave 'Dream at home this weekend while she left to party.' This is a false and outrageous statement," said Bloom in a recent statement. "Like many working mothers, Chyna does sometimes leave her baby with a nanny while she goes to work. Rob should stop defaming the mother of his child and instead should become accustomed himself to the concept of working for a living — something Chyna has always done before, during and after her relationship with him to support herself and her children."

Kardashian has evidently been eating his feelings – as he's done before – while Chyna has been flaunting her hot new man and glitzy new Bentley all over town!

"Rob is jealous that Chyna has a new boyfriend and has moved on," an insider said. "It is never about Dream. He is always trying to hurt Chyna."

He even tried to pin her as a monster mom saying she was under investigation by Child Protective Services.

Do you think the battle will ever end? Sound off in the comments below. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.

