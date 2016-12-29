1 of 7

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI Rob Kardashian's hospitalization today was not a shock to a family insider, who told RadarOnline.com exclusively that "he has truly hit rock bottom" in terms of his health.

Splash News Splash News "He has truly hit bottom and what's so sad is that he doesn't seem to care about the fact he's a walking heart attack," a source told Radar.

Splash News Splash News "Between the booze, the junk food and stress of his finances and show commitments, he's literally eating himself to death and Chyna's given up trying to help him," the source added.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI "His mom and the rest of the family are starting to fear the worst and the common view is that this is Rob's issue and his alone," the insider claimed. "He knows what needs to be done, and only he can turn it around if he wants to live."

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI Dream brought cameras to a therapy session, sources claim: "They were fine together, but then when they started filming, the fighting began. The drama is all a desperate act for attention. It’s sad." But as Radar previously reported, Rob and his baby mama have also been busy putting on a dramatic show for cameras — and it's all fake! The couple was caught filming their spinoff series just one day after they allegedly "split" via social media . The parents to newborn babybrought cameras to a therapy session, sources claim: "They were fine together, but then when they started filming, the fighting began. The drama is all a desperate act for attention. It’s sad."