Indeed, Blac Chyna recently let her fans know that this is definitely not the end of her life with Rob, in a shocking interview with Cosmopolitan South Africa.

AKM-GSI

AKM-GSI

“I feel like every person who’s in a long-term relationship, or who is committed to their person, goes through ups and downs,” Chyna said to the outlet. “Everything isn’t always going to be peaches and cream. If it is, then it’s fake. I’m in it for the long haul, so I feel like my advice [for anyone in a similar situation] is therapy, know each other’s family, calling each other’s moms.”