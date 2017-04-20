1 of 8
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
Officially back on? Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna reunited for a dinner date at Hollywood hotspot TAO on Wednesday, sparking rumors of reconciliation. See the photos!
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
Another plot twist in the Rob-Chyna saga has emerged.
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
The pair was seen smiling as they emerged from TAO in Hollywood on Wednesday.
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
As Radar previously reported, after months of breakups and make-ups, Blac Chyna has been ready to “work it out” with her overweight baby-daddy — but only in the hopes of scoring a second season of their reality show, Rob & Chyna!
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
After more than a month of battling for custody of daughter, Dream Kardashian, the 28-year-old former stripper had a change of heart, an insider said. “Blac Chyna got really scared recently after they broke up again because she was afraid that her money was running out,” a Kardashian family insider told Radar.
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
Indeed, Blac Chyna recently let her fans know that this is definitely not the end of her life with Rob, in a shocking interview with Cosmopolitan South Africa.
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
“I feel like every person who’s in a long-term relationship, or who is committed to their person, goes through ups and downs,” Chyna said to the outlet. “Everything isn’t always going to be peaches and cream. If it is, then it’s fake. I’m in it for the long haul, so I feel like my advice [for anyone in a similar situation] is therapy, know each other’s family, calling each other’s moms.”
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
But, as Radar readers know, last week Chyna was caught getting cozy with a mystery man at Mr. Chow last week. Does Rob know what she's doing when he's not around? We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.
X
Share this: