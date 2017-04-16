1 of 9
Blac Chyna has learned well from the Kardashians. The reality star is exploiting her tumultuous relationship with baby daddy Rob Kardashian by unveiling her own emojis which she has personalized as "Chymojis." And she pulls no punches with the digital images referring to her fights with Rob. Click through Radar's gallery for more!
In a promo clip posted to Instagram on Thursday, Chyna unveiled the latest pack of her Chymojis. And one should raise eyebrows as it referenced a fight between her and Rob, 30. A cartoon drawing of Chyna shouts, "Are you still texting b*tches?" On the couple's E! show Rob & Chyna, she accused him of communicating with other women while they were dating.
Chyna's new digital images include customized emojis of the model giving birth; her daughter with Rob named Dream, and her many battles with the Arthur George sock designer. Sources said the couple raked in megabucks to allow Dream's birth to be filmed for a special Rob & Chyna episode.
What is Chyna's relationship status with Rob now? As Radar has reported, she was recently caught with a mystery man amid reports she's reconciling with the Kardashian son. Now, she's back in fans' faces with 'Chymojis' about her on-again, off-again fiancé.
Chyna, 28, announced the release on the official Chymoji Instagram account by boasting in a video caption, "The queen @blacchyna is back ! Download now link in bio." Chyna also promoted the latest Chymojis on her personal Instagram page on Saturday.
As Radar has reported, sources say Chyna might be taking over Keeping Up with the Kardashians as the ratings-challenged show needs fresh drama. Rob's momager Kris Jenner knows that Chyna brings the heat, insiders said, and her new emojis prove she's working every angle on social media.
Chyna's "Love Pack" offers emojis of several of the model's quotes from her E! reality show Rob & Chyna. One emoji shows a pregnant Chyna throwing a bouquet of flowers into her pool in a tease about one of their wild arguments.
"Me: Don't be petty it is a new year. Petty me: Girl go get some boxes and start vacuuming," one of Chyna's images reads, in a nod to when she moved out of Rob's home. Overweight Rob unraveled after a split from Chyna, as Radar reported earlier this year.
Although parents Chyna and Kardashian appear to be reconciling, nothing is for sure with these two, and her new "Chymojis" will just add more controversy. "We're fighting for each other," Chyna recently said. Is she laughing at their old fights or stirring the pot again? Insiders have told Radar that Kris Jenner has urged the two to reconcile for the good of Kardashian cash! We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.
