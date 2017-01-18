1 of 9
Rita Ora revealed a little too much of herself while filming Wonderwell in Rome this week — see the embarrassing photos!
The 26-year-old cozied up to a Ferrari during filming, but that was nothing compared to what happened next.
Despite the cold weather, Ora strutted her stuff in a very daring outfit, which was not made for bending over in.
The actress reached down to adjust her sexy knee-high boots, but the graceful move went horribly wrong.
Yikes!
The actress is usually a fan of showing off her chest on Instagram, but this time, it was a rear view situation.
Luckily Ora, who wore her blonde tresses in 1920s-style waves, made a swift recovery however.
What do you think of Rita's fashion flub? Let us know in the comments below! We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.
