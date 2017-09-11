Curvy Rihanna Bares All In Tiny Bra And Puma Pants At Fenty After Party

Rihanna stunned in a pink and blue sporty outfit during her Fenty x Puma after party in New York City this weekend, RadarOnline.com has learned. The singer wore a cotton sport bra, hot pink pants and a matching jacket to the fashionable bash. stunned in a pink and blue sporty outfit during her Fenty x Puma after party in New York City this weekend, RadarOnline.com has learned. The singer wore a cotton sport bra, hot pink pants and a matching jacket to the fashionable bash. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Ri ri looked curvy and gorgeous in the athletic ensemble amid weight gain backlash. Photo credit: BACKGRID

As Radar readers know, the pop star gained over 30 pounds in recent months – but she's perfectly fine with it Photo credit: BACKGRID

"Being size 0 is not realistic — and it's not healthy!" Photo credit: BACKGRID

"Rihanna seemed super confident, and you can see she's loving herself at the moment," said an observer that spotted the singer in Miami earlier this year. Photo credit: BACKGRID

"You just have to accept your body," claimed Rihanna, 29. "You may not love it all the way, but you just have to be comfortable with it." Photo credit: BACKGRID

The star was first spotted looking curvier than ever in a tiny bikini while on vacation in Mexico . Even though on her latest outing she seemed to be showing off a fuller-sized frame, she still shocked fans with her sporty-glam look. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Rihanna also debuted her new makeup line, Fenty Beauty, this past Friday. Photo credit: BACKGRID