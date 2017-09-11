Curvy Rihanna Bares All In Tiny Bra And Puma Pants At Fenty After Party thumbnail

Curvy Rihanna Bares All In Tiny Bra And Puma Pants At Fenty After Party

The pop-star showed off her figure amid weight gain backlash.

Rihanna stunned in a pink and blue sporty outfit during her Fenty x Puma after party in New York City this weekend, RadarOnline.com has learned. The singer wore a cotton sport bra, hot pink pants and a matching jacket to the fashionable bash.

Ri ri looked curvy and gorgeous in the athletic ensemble amid weight gain backlash.

As Radar readers know, the pop star gained over 30 pounds in recent months – but she's perfectly fine with it!

"Being size 0 is not realistic — and it's not healthy!"

"Rihanna seemed super confident, and you can see she's loving herself at the moment," said an observer that spotted the singer in Miami earlier this year.

"You just have to accept your body," claimed Rihanna, 29. "You may not love it all the way, but you just have to be comfortable with it."

The star was first spotted looking curvier than ever in a tiny bikini while on vacation in Mexico.  Even though on her latest outing she seemed to be showing off a fuller-sized frame, she still shocked fans with her sporty-glam look.

Rihanna also debuted her new makeup line, Fenty Beauty, this past Friday.

How do you think she looked at her show's after party? Sound off in the comments below.

