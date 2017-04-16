1 of 9
Rihanna is taking a break from her busy schedule with a sun-filled trip to Mexico with friends. See photos of the singer's skin-baring bikini bod!
Rihanna, 29, showed off her curves in a burnt orange bikini and a green baseball cap tilted to the side.
It looked to be a hot day in paradise, as the singer sported some serious sweat in the sun.
Upon closer inspection, it seems the pop diva has packed on a few pounds in the last few months.
Ri-Ri is definitely looking curvier in her bikini!
Meanwhile, the "Pour It Up" hit-maker has been trying her hand at a film career recently.
After debuting her TV acting chops on the popular show Bates Motel, it was rumored that she's appear in a new sequel of The Matrix.
"Rihanna is a global star who’s sold millions around the world. Movie producers know she has a lot of untapped potential as far as films are concerned and are eager to have her on board," a source told the Daily Star.
"Rihanna's team are elated and are open to discussions as they see major potential in her being tied to a movie like The Matrix. It'd be a win-win for all," the source added.
