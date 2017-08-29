Where Is Richard Simmons? The Timeline Of His Disappearance In 15 Clicks

For more than thirty years, Richard Simmons was a ubiquitous pop culture phenom, whose high-energy hijinks seemed almost to be powered by the glow of the spotlight. So it was shocking – and even concerning – when he suddenly vanished from the spotlight in 2014. Simmons has explained his newly reclusive lifestyle in many ways, but what’s really going on? RadarOnline.com investigates. Photo credit: Getty Images

Simmons made his last major public appearance in November 2013, at the Palm Springs Pride parade. Happily mingling with fans and posing for photos, he showed no signs of what was to come. Photo credit: Getty Images

However, during a January 2014 appearance on CNN’s News Room with Brooke Baldwin, concerning cracks were beginning to show.Brought on to discuss healthy choices and New Year’s resolutions, the typically peppy TV star quickly broke down. Simmons sniffled through tears when discussing the seemingly innocuous topic of how he keeps himself motivated. Photo credit: Getty Images

In February 2014, Simmons suddenly stopped showing up for classes at his Slimmons fitness studio. The studio would fall into disrepair and shut down in 2016. The podcast Missing Richard Simmons was launched by a former client who wanted to know where the weight guru had gone. Photo credit: Getty Images

Fans were stunned in September 2014, when Simmons skipped close friend Joan Rivers’ funeral. Photo credit: Getty Images

Amid mounting concern, in November of that year, his spokesman, Thomas Estey, announced that Simmons was simply “sad” over a “serious” knee injury, and taking time to heal. Photo credit: Getty Images

That same month, Simmons released a statement on Facebook that said, “I have had a tough time dealing with this injury as it is keeping me from doing what I truly love to do and that is to teach classes around the world…” Photo credit: Getty Images

But a few months later in January 2015, the LAPD conducted a welfare check after a friend allegedly emailed the DA with an elder abuse claim. Cops said there was no reason to be worried about Simmons’ state. Photo credit: Getty Images

In March 2016, his manager Michael Catalano told the New York Daily News, “Richard is enjoying life at home after a 40-year career of traveling the world and inspiring people to take better care of themselves. He is working on several projects and continues to encourage those that need his help.” Photo credit: Getty Images

Simmons himself released a statement not long after, insisting to Entertainment Tonight, “I am not kidnapped. No one should be worried about me.” He said he’d “just been taking it easy,” because he needed “some time by myself.” He promised, “You haven’t seen the last of me. I’ll come back, and I’ll come back strong.” Photo credit: Getty Images

But in June, 2016, he was hospitalized after someone in his home called 911. Photo credit: Getty Images

In February 2017, the LAPD conducted a welfare check at his Beverly Hills home yet again, and said he was “perfectly fine.” Photo credit: Getty Images

Just a few months later, in April 2017, he was admitted to the hospital yet again. Simmons’ manager claimed it was merely a case of “severe indigestion.” That same month, he signed a worldwide licensing and merchandising deal. Photo credit: Getty Images

The next month, he filed a libel suit against The Nationanl ENQUIRER, over what he called “cruel” reports on his isolation and alleged sex change. Photo credit: Getty Images

In July, The ENQUIRER’s lawyers hit back, claiming that the stories were not damaging to his reputation since there’s nothing wrong with being transgender. Photo credit: Getty Images