Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador is losing big time in her battle against the bulge! As fans know, the 53-year-old mother-of-three created an entire storyline around her weight loss on the current season of RHOC. But after appearing on Watch What Happens Live this week, looking bigger than ever before, top nutritionist and celebrity trainer Charlene Ciardiello told RadarOnline.com exclusively, “She looks to be exactly the same weight as she was before, maybe even a little more!” Click through seven shocking photos inside Beador’s sad struggle to find out how much she weighs right now.
Fat Fail! Shannon Beador Losing Battle Against The Bulge, Top Nutritionist Says
Photo credit: Bravo
Shannon — who is on the brink of a nasty divorce from hubby of 20 years, David, following his infamous 2015 cheating scandal — appeared on WWHL this week with host Andy Cohen to hand out this year’s Housewives Awards.
Dressed in all black with her hair pulled up, Shannon tried her best to cover-up her larger figure. But according to CEO of www.ShutUpAndMove.com, Charlene Ciardiello, “She looks to be exactly the same weight as she was before, maybe even a little more! On WWHL, she appeared to be hiding her pounds in black, which is common for people to do.”
Photo credit: Bravo
When these photos were taken in August, Shannon claimed to have lost approximately 10 pounds! Sadly, as Radar reported at the time, this was not the case! “Shannon should be losing one to two pounds per week with a balanced eating and proper fitness regimen,” Ciardiello, who hasn’t treated Beador, said.
According to Ciardiello, who has trained some of Hollywood’s biggest stars, “That amount of weight loss would definitely be noticeable.”
Photo credit: Bravo
“But it doesn’t seem that Shannon is consistent. It appears that she isn’t committed to a program or to a routine,” Ciardiello added.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Do you think Shannon Beador is committed to her weight loss?
Photo credit: Bravo
Photo credit: Bravo
Photo credit: Bravo
Photo credit: Getty Images
