Real Housewives of Orange County star Kelly Dodd isn’t actually IN in Orange County, Calif., anymore! RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that Kelly, 43, and soon-to-be ex-husband of 11 years, Michel Dodd, just sold the $5 million mansion that they shared for the past several years! Click through 11 stunning photos of the 4,400 square-foot beachfront estate, as RadarOnline.com exclusively reveals intimate details about the latest couple to fall victim to the reality TV curse!
It’s Over! Kelly Dodd Sells Mega-Mansion For $5 Million Ahead Of Divorce
As Radar was the first to report, the former couple’s beachfront mansion was visited by authorities eleven times this past year over alleged altercations. It’s hard to believe that there could be ANY drama in a home like this!
The five-bedroom, five-bathroom mansion boasts ocean views from almost every corner of the house.
Although it is rarely cold in Dodd’s former dwelling, the home also has four fireplaces!
The soft contemporary home was completely re-inspired by award winning interior designers in 2015, which is the same year Kelly joined RHOC.
It has been appointed inside and out using the finest available luxury finishes from the French oak floors, cabinetry, and stone finishes.
The former couple’s bedroom featured in luxury décor magazines is as romantic as it gets. Hopefully its new owners will be able to keep the love alive!
They were ordered to share joint legal and physical custody of their daughter, but they never finished their divorce proceedings. Instead, Kelly became a reality television star, which surely did not help their issues!
