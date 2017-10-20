It’s Over! Kelly Dodd Sells Mega-Mansion For $5 Million Ahead Of Divorce

Kelly Dodd isn’t actually IN in Orange County, Calif., anymore! RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that Kelly, 43, and soon-to-be ex-husband of 11 years, Michel Dodd, just sold the Real Housewives of Orange County starisn’t actually IN in Orange County, Calif., anymore! RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that Kelly, 43, and soon-to-be ex-husband of 11 years,, just sold the $5 million mansion that they shared for the past several years ! Click through 11 stunning photos of the 4,400 square-foot beachfront estate, as RadarOnline.com exclusively reveals intimate details about the latest couple to fall victim to the reality TV curse! Photo credit: MLS / Redfin

As Radar was the first to report, the former couple’s beachfront mansion was visited by authorities eleven times this past year over alleged altercations. It’s hard to believe that there could be ANY drama in a home like this! Photo credit: MLS / Redfin

The five-bedroom, five-bathroom mansion boasts ocean views from almost every corner of the house. Photo credit: MLS / Redfin

Although it is rarely cold in Dodd’s former dwelling, the home also has four fireplaces! Photo credit: MLS / Redfin

The soft contemporary home was completely re-inspired by award winning interior designers in 2015, which is the same year Kelly joined RHOC. Photo credit: MLS / Redfin

It has been appointed inside and out using the finest available luxury finishes from the French oak floors, cabinetry, and stone finishes. Photo credit: MLS / Redfin

The former couple’s bedroom featured in luxury décor magazines is as romantic as it gets . Hopefully its new owners will be able to keep the love alive! Photo credit: MLS / Redfin

They were ordered to share joint legal and physical custody of their daughter, but they never finished their divorce proceedings. Instead, Kelly became a reality television star, which surely did not help their issues! Photo credit: MLS / Redfin

It would be impossible to walk away from this home, but the beauty is sure to find another man who can afford her expensive tastes ! For now, as Radar reported, Kelly is living with her cousin nearby. Photo credit: MLS / Redfin