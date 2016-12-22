1 of 8

It's pantygate! Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Lisa Vanderpump, started a war with co-star, Erika Girardi, when she stuck her hand up Girardi's skirt after it was revealed that the blonde bombshell was not wearing any panties! Needless to say, Vanderpump's British newcomer BFF, Dorit Kemsley, chimed in on the situation, which just added more fuel to the fire. Click through RadarOnline.com's seven shocking photos to learn more of the feud's dirty details!

Bravo Bravo Erika was absolutely livid at Lisa for sticking her hand up her skirt," a source close to production for the hit Bravo show said.

Bravo Bravo After the incident, it was revealed that Kemsley was also mortified by the fact that her co-star was not wearing any undies and quickly took Vanderpump's side! "Dorit is extremely opinionated and the fact that she is Lisa's friend has really started a lot of drama because all of the ladies are continuing to turn on her," the insider said.

Getty Images Getty Images As fans know, Girardi has caused a lot of drama with Vanderpump, as well as several other housewives, since joining the cast last season. "Dorit is new but she already cannot stand Erika," the insider noted.

Getty Images Getty Images "Dorit just finds Erika to be extremely repulsive and this situation just made it a lot worse ," the source told Radar. "She said that Erika has no class whatsoever and she does not even understand why she is on the show."

Bravo Bravo "Erika thinks that Dorit is getting way too big for her britches and the drama between the two is already really nasty," the source added. "Vanderpump is trying her best to stay out of it, but she can't help it because Dorit is her friend and she will always have her back."