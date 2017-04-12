After noticing that paparazzi were watching as her nipples popped through her bathing suit, Sassoon tried to cover them up!

FameFlynet

FameFlynet

Do you think that Eden Sassoon should return next season on ‘RHOBH?’ Tell us your thoughts in the comments below. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.