Tragedy, Fakery & Nasty Fights With Hubby: ‘The Pioneer Woman’s Dark Secrets Exposed

Ree Drummond 's life on The Pioneer Woman is a far cry from her reality, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal! The reality star and blogger detailed her road to the ranch in The Pioneer Woman: Black Heels to Tractor Wheels – A Love Story, and revealed that her TV persona is a fraud. Click through these slides to get the latest on her fakery.

Ree's college boyfriend Collin came out as gay after they split, and she broke up with another college boyfriend "J" to be with Ladd.

J didn't want to accept that their relationship was over, and flew to Oklahoma to see her. She dumped him again on a car phone while driving to her then-boyfriend's ranch.

She also dated a man, Mr. B, before tying the knot with Ladd Drummond. Mr. B was 16 years older than her, but wanted to propose and start a life together. She broke up with him after a month because she "was frankly tired of having to buy so much lip balm" to keep up with his steamy make out sessions.

She met Ladd at a bar just years after his brother Todd died in a tragic accident. Photo credit: Getty Images

Ladd decided to cook dinner for her on one of their first dates, so she ruined her "seven year" vegetarian lifestyle to impress him. Photo credit: Getty Images

Ree, now 48, and Ladd got into a fight shortly before their wedding when Ladd made her accompany him to a dangerous prairie fire. She yelled at him afterwards, and he ignored her dramatic scene to go to bed. She decided to swallow her pride and call him first, but a "young, breathless, busy" woman answered the phone. "The woman sounded young. Intimate. Lusty," she described. "The woman sounded naked. Naked and tan and extremely petite and busty." Photo credit: Getty Images

Ree came to the assumption that Ladd had slept with someone else, but he later revealed his cousin Katie was staying with him for the night. Photo credit: Getty Images

Then, Ladd's aunt Marie died from stage 4 breast cancer shortly after their wedding. Ree had just found out she was pregnant, and accompanied Ladd to her house to say goodbye in her final hours. But instead of saying a farewell, she "locked" herself in the bathroom and cried "hysterically" over her parents' separation and her husband's stress rather than over Marie. Ree did not attend Marie's funeral either. Photo credit: Getty Images