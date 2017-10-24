Red Hot Striptease! Flea Gets TOTALLY Naked In See-Through Hotel Balcony

Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea
, 55, was caught baring it all in a bizarre display of public nudity on a hotel balcony in Rio de Janeiro! The star was pictured wearing absolutely nothing while enjoying the weather and view outside his tropical suite. Click through RadarOnline.com's gallery to see the very graphic images
!
Australian-American rocker Flea is rarely the center of gossip around Hollywood circles, but that has all changed now that the bassist was spotted showing off his naked body for the whole world to see!
Flea was caught letting it all hang during a very public display of nudity in Brazil, where he travelled to attend a wedding.
The musician was seen chilling on his hotel balcony wearing nothing but his birthday suit – and a few faded tattoos.
Despite his age and silvery gray hair, his body looked more toned than anyone ever expected!
At one point during his public nudity session, Flea was seen looking directly at the cameras, unfazed by the havoc being caused by his nakedness.
He sure did not seem ashamed to flaunt his toned abs!
He even turned over to show off his muscular assets!
What do you think about Flea stripping down for all Brazil to see? Sound off in the comments below!
We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.