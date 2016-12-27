1 of 5
Blac Chyna has become famous for her generous backside, but RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal that the former stripper is ready for a major change!
“Her booty is ballooning since giving birth” to her 29-year-old fiancé Rob Kardashian’s daughter, Dream, in November, “to the point where she can’t fit in the driver’s seat of her sports car!” a source told Radar.
“She can barely fasten her seatbelt in her Rolls Royce!” continued the source. “She’s seriously considering having a butt reduction or getting larger custom-made seats!”
As Radar reported, Blac, 28, was recently considering getting liposuction to suck the fat out of her oversized bottom.
