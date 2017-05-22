1 of 13

Rachel Lindsay has 31 men to choose from to be her future husband, but RadarOnline.com can reveal the men she should not hand a rose to! From DUI arrests to fraud charges, click through to find out the secrets and scandals of Season 13's contestants.

Dean Unglert was arrested in December 2010 when he was involved in a missing person investigation. When an officer confronted him regarding the disappearance of a 15-year-old girl, he claimed to not know anything about her whereabouts. He later admitted to the officer that he was with the girl. "Upon being in closer proximity to Unglert, I smelled the strong odor of an unknown alcoholic beverage coming from his person," the police report read. He admitted to drinking "a couple of beers" and was placed under arrest. The case was dismissed.

But the trouble didn't stop there, Unglert was arrested for minor in possession of alcohol and possession of false ID in August 2011. According to the police report, Unglert called the bouncer an "a*****e and had become abusive" when the worker refused to give the fake ID back. He left the club, before returning a short time later to call the bouncer an "a*****e" again. He was arrested and pled guilty to the charges. He was sentenced to 12 months probation and was ordered to complete 24 hours of community service. He was also fined $156.

Dr. Bryan Abasolo was was accused of false medical documentation in March 2016, along with other Chiropractors. In the complaint, Dr. Abasolo was accused of "submitting, and causing to be submitted, false and fraudulent medical records, bills and invoices through the U.S. Mail seeking reimbursement." He allegedly, "engaged in a comprehensive insurance fraud scheme designed to obtain payments from All State for treatment that was never rendered, was medically unnecessary, and was not lawfully rendered." Patients were also referred for multiple MRIs, almost none of which were medically necessary. Dr. Abasolo and the other Defendants denied the claims and the case was dismissed with prejudice in March 2017.

William Elarbee, who goes by the middle name Blake, was arrested in December 2010 for driving under the influence. In the police report obtained by Radar, an officer made a traffic stop when he noticed a Ford pick-up driving with a flat tire. "I detected a very strong odor of alcoholic beverage coming from the cabin of the vehicle," the reporting officer wrote. "Elarbee's eyes were very red and watery, and his pupils were dilated." He "immediately" stumbled when he exited his vehicle and he failed the sobriety field tests. He was arrested and entered a plea of no contest. He was found guilty and sentenced to six months probation. He was required to complete 50 hours of community service and pay $900 in fines.

Kenny Layne filed for bankruptcy three times! Layne owed $233,571 to creditors when he filed for Chapter 13 bankruptcy in September 2012. The bankruptcy was discharged on February 25, 2014. He then filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in January 2015. The case was dismissed weeks later before he failed to file information in time. He then filed for Chapter 13 bankruptcy in February 2015, owing creditors $222,111. The case is still ongoing.

The money troubles for Layne don't end there. Bank of America sued him on July 12, 2010 for failing to pay $171,756.49 in mortgage payments. His home went into foreclosure and the Plaintiff was awarded $253,299.55.

Josiah Graham was charged with disorderly conduct, possession of alcohol by person under 21 and open house party in November 2009. When police confronted Graham, who admitted the house party was his, he offered to turn down the music instead of ending the party. When police caught him holding a bottle with a liquid that smelled like Vodka, he was arrested. He was held on $500 bail and the case was discharged in December 2009.

Lucas Yancy was arrested in December 2007 and held on $50,000 bail when he was charged with DUI alcohol/drugs with bodily injury, DUI .08 alcohol with bodily injury, two counts of injury to multiple victims and six counts of infliction of great bodily injury. He pled not guilty to all of the charges against him. He was sentenced to 20 days in jail, three years probation and 500 hours of community service. He was ordered to pay $1,611 in fines and complete a first offender program.

Doctor Jonathan Treece was locked up when he left the scene of a car crash. He was charged with leaving the scene of a crash with serious injuries and leaving the scene of a crash involving damage in November 2015. "[Treece's vehicle] made a left turn at the intersection in front of [the victim's vehicle] and the victim hit the vehicle on the right passenger side," the reporting officer wrote. "[Treece's vehicle] then proceeded into a fence, made a U-turn and proceeded back through the fence and fled the scene." Officers found Treece hiding in a nearby movie theater. He was arrested and held on $1,500 bond. He pled not guilty to the charges and the case was dismissed in February 2017.

Anthony Battle was sued for careless driving following a car accident in April 2010. The Plaintiff demanded Battle pay $5,000 in property damage to his vehicle, plus court costs and attorney's fees. The judge ruled in his favor when the case went to trial.