1 of 8
Getty Images
Getty Images
Celebrity chef Rachael Ray may have eaten herself out of her famed TV show, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned. Click through the gallery to get the details on her shocking weight gain.
Getty Images
Getty Images
The 5-foot-3 foodie's weight ballooned to a belly-busting 277 pounds — threatening the 48-year-old kitchen magician's TV gig!
Getty Images
Getty Images
"The top brass at CBS are FURIOUS that their golden girl has turned into the Pillsbury Doughboy!" huffed one network spy to Radar.
Getty Images
Getty Images
"The suits held a summit and told Rachael that she's too fat for TV!"
Getty Images
Getty Images
"Everyone thinks it's absurd that she's on TV preaching about healthy eating and pitching herself as a health expert and food guru when she looks like she inhaled an entire grocery store snack aisle!"
FameFlynet
FameFlynet
Ray once said "The most essential part of my day is a proper dinner."
Getty Images
Getty Images
Her mushrooming figure put her health at risk, Dr. Stuart Fischer, who had not treated her told Radar. "It's grotesque — especially coming from a supposed health expert and diet guru! The excess pounds she's now carrying bring the definite possibility of high cholesterol, diabetes, heart failure or even cancer."
Getty Images
Getty Images
Plastic surgeon Dr. Otto Placik also warned Ray's roller-coaster weight put the roly-poly chef at a risk for high blood pressure and other cardiovascular issues. "That amount of weight gain in a relatively short time is very unhealthy and can put sudden stress on the heart," says Dr. Placik, who had not treated Ray, but did review recent photos of the star. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.
X
Share this: