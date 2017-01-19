1 of 21

Photos of the grizzly Orlando shooting last June were made public on Tuesday, revealing a horrifying scene.

Chilling photos of the scene uncovered just how horrifying Omar Mateen's senseless attack was.

More than 400 photos taken by police eight days after the June 12 massacre were posted on the city of Orlando’s website.

The images reveal a terrifying story.

Bullet holes were found all over the nightclub's ceilings, walls, seat cushions and mirrors.

Exterior shots revealed several large holes where police used explosives to blast open a wall and save those held hostage in the bathrooms.

A police officer’s bullet-pierced helmet was photographed, its padding soaked with blood.

The bathrooms, where dozens of people were trapped during the shooting, were left in shambles, with blood streaks found across the sinks and toilets.

As Radar readers know, Mateen opened fire inside Pulse at about 2 a.m. Sunday, June 12, killing 49 people, and injuring 53 using an assault rifle

The crazed killer called 911 during the brutal attack to pledge allegiance to ISIS and even made mention of the Boston Marathon bombing, CNN reported.

Police were able to shoot and kill the security guard after a three-hour standoff, during which time Mateen had kept partygoers trapped as hostages inside the club’s bathroom.

On Monday, the FBI arrested Omar Mateen‘s wife in connection to the deadly mass shooting

Noor Salman was taken into police custody after agents arrived outside of her San Francisco home, a law enforcement official confirmed.

According to The New York Times, Salman was charged with obstruction.

In an interview in November, Salman described the weeks leading up to his slaying, claiming that — if anything — she thought Mateen was on his best behavior

“I was unaware of everything,” she said, confessing that in retrospect she might have missed a few major red flags.

“I don’t condone what he has done,” Salman also said at the time. “I am very sorry for what has happened. He has hurt a lot of people.”

She appeared in federal court on Tuesday in Oakland, Calif., where a federal prosecutor accused her of being aware of Mateen's plans.

"She knew he was going to conduct the attack," prosecutor Roger Handberg said.

"She’s innocent [and a] simple person,” her uncle, Al Salman, said after the hearing. “She would not hurt a fly.”