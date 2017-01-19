1 of 21
Photos of the grizzly Orlando shooting last June were made public on Tuesday, revealing a horrifying scene.
More than 400 photos taken by police eight days after the June 12 massacre were posted on the city of Orlando’s website.
Exterior shots revealed several large holes where police used explosives to blast open a wall and save those held hostage in the bathrooms.
The bathrooms, where dozens of people were trapped during the shooting, were left in shambles, with blood streaks found across the sinks and toilets.
As Radar readers know, Mateen opened fire inside Pulse at about 2 a.m. Sunday, June 12, killing 49 people, and injuring 53 using an assault rifle.
The crazed killer called 911 during the brutal attack to pledge allegiance to ISIS and even made mention of the Boston Marathon bombing, CNN reported.
Police were able to shoot and kill the security guard after a three-hour standoff, during which time Mateen had kept partygoers trapped as hostages inside the club’s bathroom.
On Monday, the FBI arrested Omar Mateen‘s wife in connection to the deadly mass shooting.
Noor Salman was taken into police custody after agents arrived outside of her San Francisco home, a law enforcement official confirmed.
In an interview in November, Salman described the weeks leading up to his slaying, claiming that — if anything — she thought Mateen was on his best behavior.
“I was unaware of everything,” she said, confessing that in retrospect she might have missed a few major red flags.
“I don’t condone what he has done,” Salman also said at the time. “I am very sorry for what has happened. He has hurt a lot of people.”
She appeared in federal court on Tuesday in Oakland, Calif., where a federal prosecutor accused her of being aware of Mateen's plans.
"She’s innocent [and a] simple person,” her uncle, Al Salman, said after the hearing. “She would not hurt a fly.”
