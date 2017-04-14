1 of 16

When Mateen walked into pulse nightclub on June 12, 2016, with a semi-automatic rifle and handgun, the DJ was still spinning and plenty of people were still dancing!

According to the lengthy report that was obtained exclusively by the Orlando Sentinel , the blood bath began and 2:02 am and lasted for over three hours!

The 49 victims of the Orlando shooting massacre When it was over, 49 people were dead and 53 were injured. According to the newly released report, 20 of the people killed – which is almost half – were murdered in the first few minutes of Mateen entering the club, as their bodies were discovered on the dance floor!

Today, a memorial stands where the massacre occurred.

But the chilling new details, which reveal that the DJ was still spinning as the first 20 victims lay dead, still haunt family and friends.

A diagram taken from the report shows that Mateen was killed at 5 a.m. after police breached a wall with an armored vehicle. But for three hours, Mateen massacred and taunted those inside the club, including dozens of victims who were trapped in a bathroom.

At 2:09 a.m., Pulse Nightclub sent out this tweet, which said, “Everyone get out of pulse and keep running!” However, it was too late for those trapped inside. The report indicates that “ 38 people died inside the nightclub , including 20 on the dance floor, three on stage, one in the front lobby and one out on the patio!”

One of the first victims to be murdered was club patron Amanda Alvear, 25, who uploaded a video to her social media just minutes before she was mauled by Mateen’s bullets.

Omg. Shooting at pulse. We hid in the bathroom. And we can't find our friends. — Brandon Wolf (@bjoewolf) June 12, 2016 After Brandon Wolf sent a tweet at 2:17 a.m. that read, “Omg. Shooting at pulse. We hid in the bathroom. And we can't find our friends,” the report states that a 911 caller inside the Pulse bathroom said that Mateen was “loading up” his weapon to continue his killing spree.

Shooting at Pulse Nightclub on S Orange. Multiple injuries. Stay away from area. pic.twitter.com/5Di2mc6XUY — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) June 12, 2016 At 2:48 a.m. Mateen makes a 911 call lasting 50 seconds. In it, he says, "I pledge allegiance to Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi of the Islamic State." After making the call, Mateen searched the internet for news about the killings.

Possible hostages released in #pulse nightclub shooting in #Orlando? pic.twitter.com/JhMERt1AVJ — Nic Hornstein (@nichornstein) June 12, 2016 Just after 3 a.m, Mateen spoke with a crisis negotiator and identified himself as an Islamic soldier. He also indicates on the 16-minute call that there is a bomb in a vehicle parked outside.

That sound was a controlled explosion by law enforcement. Please avoid reporting inaccuracies at this time. — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) June 12, 2016 After inaccurate reports stated that a bomb exploded inside the club, Orlando Police corrected the reports with this tweet, which said, “That sound was a controlled explosion by law enforcement.”

Pulse Shooting: The shooter inside the club is dead. — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) June 12, 2016 As Radar reported after the massacre, Daniel Daltas witnessed his best friend Jerry die in front of him. But instead of fleeing, Daltas – who is remembered as just one of the heroes inside Pulse – saved countless lives when knocked Mateen over , using a bathroom door as a shield to allow those trapped to escape!