1 of 16
It’s been nearly one year since the Orlando Nightclub Massacre, in which 49 people were savagely murdered by gunman Omar Mateen. And aside from the newly released videos that were taken by first responders, very little was known about what exactly happened inside Pulse Nightclub – until now! Click through 15 shocking new details about the bloodbath, as a 78-page police report that gives a minute-by-minute account of the entire ordeal!
When Mateen walked into pulse nightclub on June 12, 2016, with a semi-automatic rifle and handgun, the DJ was still spinning and plenty of people were still dancing!
According to the lengthy report that was obtained exclusively by the Orlando Sentinel, the blood bath began and 2:02 am and lasted for over three hours!
But the chilling new details, which reveal that the DJ was still spinning as the first 20 victims lay dead, still haunt family and friends.
As Radar reported, Omar Mateen lived a secret gay life, which may have driven him to murder.
A diagram taken from the report shows that Mateen was killed at 5 a.m. after police breached a wall with an armored vehicle. But for three hours, Mateen massacred and taunted those inside the club, including dozens of victims who were trapped in a bathroom.
At 2:09 a.m., Pulse Nightclub sent out this tweet, which said, “Everyone get out of pulse and keep running!” However, it was too late for those trapped inside. The report indicates that “38 people died inside the nightclub, including 20 on the dance floor, three on stage, one in the front lobby and one out on the patio!”
One of the first victims to be murdered was club patron Amanda Alvear, 25, who uploaded a video to her social media just minutes before she was mauled by Mateen’s bullets.
Mateen’s wife, Noor Salman, said, “I am very sorry” after she was arrested for allegedly obstructing justice by helping her husband plan the attack. Two days ago, she made an appearance at an Orlando court and pled “not guilty.” We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.
X
Share this: