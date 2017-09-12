Over 100 High-Risk Prisoners Break Loose In Virgin Islands Amid Irma’s Devastation

More than 100 "high risk" prisoners escaped in the British Virgin Islands amid Hurricane Irma's destruction, and around 40 are still on the run, RadarOnline.com has learned. See the most recent horrifying photos of the destroyed area! Photo credit: Getty Images

"We had a serious threat of a complete breakdown of law and order in the British Virgin islands. The prison was breached, over 100 very serious prisoners escaped," said British Junior Foreign Minister Alan Duncan.

Officials are reportedly trying to "secure the transfer of prisoners" to the nearby island of St. Lucia according to Daily Mail, but the storm's strong winds have not yet ceased

Duncan also claimed that the death toll in the area has risen to nice as well as another four in Anguilla.

As Radar reported, both locals and tourists have been trapped in the secluded isles thanks to the violet storm. Crime rates have risen during the havoc, as various locals have been caught shoplifting despite the high-intensity winds.

Recently, an American couple voiced via Facebook that they had been left without water or food , and had no way of returning home! "We are not out alive yet," said the devastated pair, "the devastation is unimaginable."

Celebrities living in the areas currently being devastated by the storm have taken to social media to share updates.

Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus: "so before the weather wasn't bad, but now it's kicked in and I'm scared." Model Tyson Beckford shared a video of the flooding, writing: "Just to show you what we are in down here as we speak."