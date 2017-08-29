Phone Sex, Bulimia & Divorce: Inside Princess Diana’s Most Shocking Confessions thumbnail

Brutal Revelations

Phone Sex, Bulimia & Divorce: Inside Princess Diana’s Most Shocking Confessions

Charles talked to Camilla while sitting in the toilet, to avoid his heartbroken wife!

By
Posted on
Phone Sex, Bulimia & Divorce: Inside Princess Diana’s Most Shocking Confessions thumbnail
View gallery 7
Getty Images
Phone Sex, Bulimia & Divorce: Inside Princess Diana’s Most Shocking Confessions
1 of 7
As the 20th anniversary of Princess Diana's death approaches, RadarOnline.com has obtained the scoop on the beloved royal's difficult life. Taking a look into the iconic beauty's rocky marriage to Charles and her crippling depression after his Camilla affair, Radar has obtained shocking new details on Diana's tumultuous years before her premature passing. As readers know, Lady Di died in a fatal car crash in 1997, when she was just 36. Recent evidence shows a run-away driver may have been involved in the accident, and her car may have not been in the most stable conditions. Her sons Prince William and Prince Harry have also spoken out about the tragic incident in a heartbreaking documentary titled Diana: Our Mother, Her Life and legacy. "It's still raw," said Harry in a recent clip.

Photo credit: Getty Images

In another chilling documentary, Diana: In Her Own Words, shocking leaked voice memos of Princess Diana herself exposed the truth behind her husband's scandalous affair, and how it affected her in more ways than one. During private sessions with her voice coach, Peter Settelen, Diana revealed that once her husband Charles started his affair with Camilla Parker Bowles – now his wife – she confronted him and asked him why he was doing this to her. She said: "I remember saying to my husband, 'Why? Why have you got this lady around?' and he said, 'well, I refuse to be the Prince of Wales who never had a mistress.'" Diana then revealed that she resorted to asking Queen Elizabeth for advice: "So I went to the top lady, sobbing and I said, "What do I do? I'm coming to you, what do I do? And she said, 'I don't know what you should do, Charles is hopeless,' and that was it, that was help."

Photo credit: Getty Images

Always an advocate for gay rights, Diana was great friends with singer George Michael, to whom she confided all of her marriage problems. In an emotional July 1996 phone call, Diana reportedly told Michael about her split from Charles, saying, "It's been pretty grim, but we're near the end of it." She then dissed the Prince's entire royal family, telling the musical star: "Not a very loving, compassionate family, this one I'm leaving."

Photo credit: Getty Images

Speaking of her troubled marriage to Charles, Princess Diana claimed – in private tapes – that her husband only wanted sex once every three weeks with her, yet he would constantly engage in phone sex with Camilla. In seven interview sessions with a mystery cameraman, Diana reportedly explained how she intercepted Charles' dirty conversations with Camilla and how the mistress was the "raunchier of the two." The cameraman wrote after his talk with the Princess: "In one, Charles was sitting on the toilet seat when she caught him."

Photo credit: Getty Images

The same cameraman said Diana told him she "would do everything possible to make sure Charles never became King." He added that "She wanted William to succeed to the throne when the Queen died. Diana clearly saw her role as the power behind William."

Photo credit: Getty Images

Following her failed marriage to Prince Charles, Princess Diana began wasting away, the Daily Mail reported. During a Channel 4 documentary, Diana's former ballet teacher Anne Allan and teenage friend Dr. James Colhurst spoke about her severe eating disorder and the causes behind it. Said Dr. Colhurst, "You could see her fading physically. It was clear to all those who knew her that the bulimia was a reaction to the circumstances she found herself in." He added that her "concerns about Camilla never stopped" and she "didn't know who to trust." At one point, he claimed, Diana even feared the royal family might try to take away her two sons amid the drama with Camilla. Allan said, "I know that she did ask Camilla to leave her husband alone. I thought that was quite brave of her actually because I know how much that must have taken for her to do that."

Photo credit: Getty Images

The Princes'' former Butler, Paul Burrell, admitted during an interview with Channel 5 that he aided her bulimia after Diana fell into a deep depression following Charles' affair. "I'd get the chef to prepare a gallon of custard. I'd buy yoghurt and lots of bananas and prepare the room to make sure she was comfortable," he said. "I'd make sure there was a pile of towels. I was doing my duty. I'd have done anything for Diana. It wasn't illegal as far as I was aware." Burrell also admitted that he would take the Princess for colonic irrigations to help her remain slim and that he would drive around the block waiting for her to leave the private clinic. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.

Photo credit: Getty Images

Comments