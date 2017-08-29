Phone Sex, Bulimia & Divorce: Inside Princess Diana’s Most Shocking Confessions

In another chilling documentary, Diana: In Her Own Words,
shocking leaked voice memos of Princess Diana herself exposed the truth behind her husband's scandalous affair, and how it affected her in more ways than one. During private sessions with her voice coach, Peter Settelen
, Diana revealed that once her husband Charles started his affair with Camilla Parker Bowles – now his wife – she confronted him and asked him why he was doing this to her. She said: "I remember saying to my husband, 'Why? Why have you got this lady around?' and he said, 'well, I refuse to be the Prince of Wales who never had a mistress.'" Diana then revealed that she resorted to asking Queen Elizabeth
for advice: "So I went to the top lady, sobbing and I said, "What do I do? I'm coming to you, what do I do? And she said, 'I don't know what you should do, Charles is hopeless,' and that was it, that was help
."