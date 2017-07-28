Your Mom’s Fave Royal: Princess Diana in Pictures

With the 20-anniversary of her death this year, interest in the late Princess Diana is at an all-time high. TLC is airing a 3-hour telecast exploring her life, legacy and conspiracy theories surrounding her death. Watch Princess Diana: Tragedy or Treason on Monday, July 31 at 8 p.m. ET on TLC. Click through to see her life in pictures. Photo credit: Getty Images

Princess Diana on her first birthday at Park House, Sandringham. Photo credit: Getty Images

A young Lady Diana Spencer circa 1965. Photo credit: Getty Images

A young Lady Diana Spencer during a summer holiday in Itchenor, West Sussex circa 1971. Photo credit: Getty Images

A 14-year-old Lady Diana Spencer being kissed by her pet pony 'Scuffle' in 1974. Photo credit: Getty Images

Prince Charles arm-in-arm with his fiance, Lady Diana Spencer, on the steps of Buckingham Palace for a photocall on the day they announced their engagement, Feb. 24, 1981. Photo credit: Getty Images

Prince Charles with his fiance Lady Diana Spencer during a photocall before their wedding while staying at Craigowan Lodge on the Balmoral Estate. Photo credit: Getty Images

The wedding of Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer at St. Paul's Cathedral in London, July, 29 1981. Photo credit: Getty Images

Prince William, Lady Gabriella Windsor and Lady Rose Windsor watching from the balcony of Buckingham Palace. Prince Harry sticking his tongue out much to the surprise of his mother, Princess Diana, at Trooping The Colour with, Lady Gabriella Windsor and Lady Rose Windsor watching from the balcony of Buckingham Palace. Photo credit: Getty Images

Princess Diana at the London Coliseum for a performance of the ballet 'Swan Lake' by the Bolshoi Ballet, July, 27 1989. Her dress is by fashion designer Catherine Walker. Photo credit: Getty Images

Prince William at confirmation with Prince Charles and Princess Diana at Windsor Castle. Photo credit: Getty Images

Princess Diana With Prince Harry At Hyde Park. Photo credit: Getty Images