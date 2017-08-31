Princess Diana’s Tragic Final Moments Alive In Most Shocking Photos Ever Seen

Smiling broadly directly into an elevator surveillance camera, it was the moment she exited the Ritz Hotel to begin her fatal expedition that Princess Diana mysteriously seemed at her happiest.

Taken just hours before she died, previously unseen footage released ten years after her death shows an eerie side to Di during her fateful stay with lover Dodi Fayed — son of an Egyptian billionaire — in Paris.

Cryptic photos originally released by the coroner at the 2006 inquest into her death provides the most detailed picture of the princess and Fayed on their last day together.

The couple decided to make a pit stop in Paris on August 30th after having just finished a vacation in the south of France where they stayed on a yacht owned by Fayed’s father, Mohamed Al-Fayed, the longtime owner of Harrods department store in London.

The controversial lovers wanted one last night together before Diana returned home to London.

The couple had dinner at the Ritz and then, later that night, made the fateful decision to be driven back to Fayed’s Paris apartment.

Dressed in a white linen trouser suit and sunglasses perched atop her signature blonde bob, Di grins into the tiny camera in the mirrored lift at the Ritz while on their way to leave the hotel through a back entrance.

They rode off in a black Mercedes limousine driven by hotel security employee, Henri Paul.

The couple's bodyguard and lone survivor of the crash, Trevor Rees-Jones, was in the front passenger seat.

Chased by a swarm of paparazzi, the limo was speeding when it hit a concrete pillar at 12:25 a.m.

Fayed and Paul died at the scene of the crash.